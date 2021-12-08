ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
ASC 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.62%)
GGL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.26%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.87%)
NETSOL 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (4.45%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PAEL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
TELE 15.37 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.11%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.74%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,477 Increased By ▲ 4.2 (0.09%)
BR30 17,818 Increased By ▲ 223.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 43,769 Decreased By ▼ -84.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,011 Increased By ▲ 5.7 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
JGBs firm after BOJ operation underscores lack of sellers

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond prices firmed on Wednesday, turning positive after the results of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) bond purchase underscored limited selling interest from market players.

The market managed to erased the losses made earlier during the session on receding fears about the Omicron variant.

The BOJ bought a total of 1.025 trillion yen ($9.03 billion) JGBs on Wednesday. Its buying of 425 billion yen in JGBs with more than five to ten years to maturity attracted limited selling, in particular, improving market sentiment, traders said.

The market showed no response to comments from BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya that there was no need for the central bank to tweak its ultra-loose policy.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures closed up 0.03 point at 152.07, after having fallen to 151.96 earlier.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.045% while the 20-year yield also slipped 0.5 basis point to 0.455%.

The 30-year yield ticked down 0.5 basis point to 0.670% while the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.095%.

Japanese government bond prices

