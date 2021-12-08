ANL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
FFBL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.48%)
JSCL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
KAPCO 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.98%)
NETSOL 95.10 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (4.56%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PAEL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.11 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.24%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,492 Increased By ▲ 19.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,928 Increased By ▲ 334.1 (1.9%)
KSE100 43,937 Increased By ▲ 83 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,046 Increased By ▲ 40.7 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 08 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday held in abeyance the new property valuation rates till January 16, 2022, according to an announcement of the FBR.

Taking cognizance of a number of complaints from across the country received from various stakeholders including real estate agents and town developers about extraordinary rise in property rates resulting from the recently-notified property valuation, the FBR has issued detailed instructions this evening through an office memorandum (OM) on the procedure to be adopted to review the anomalies in the property rates and rationalise the same.

Accordingly, it has been decided to review and revisit the notified valuation tables wherever overvaluation or undervaluation is pointed out by a stakeholder. It has been stated in the instructions that all Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (CCIRs) shall constitute Valuation Review Committees (VRCs), and notify them by December 10, 2021.

Any stakeholder having any reservations about valuations may lodge a representation before the VRC by December 15, 2021. Chief Commissioners will undertake meaningful consultative process with the stakeholders and engage the SBP’s approved valuers for determination of values, which could be either more or less than the lately notified valuations.

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

The FBR is empowered to determine fair market value of immovable properties in terms of section 68(4) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. Therefore, the FBR vide SRO No 1534-1572(I)/2021, dated 01.12.2021 issued new valuation tables of properties across 40 major cities with a view to bringing them closer to the actual market prices.

However, certain objections from various stakeholders including real estate agents and housing societies have been received highlighting anomalies and aberrations in the newly-notified valuation tables.

Although, the notified valuations have arrived at the FBR Field Formations through a rigorous consultative process and wherefore have largely been well-received, yet the possibility of error cannot be ruled out, and the same cannot be taken as carved in stone.

The VRCs shall decide upon the representations by January 10, 2022, and forward the same to FBR for notification. All recommendations made by VRCs vis-à-vis revaluations shall be re-notified on January 15, 2022, which shall come into force on January 16, 2022. In the meantime, SRO No 1534-1572(I)/2021 dated 01.12.2021 are held in abeyance to allow registration of the in-process transactions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR real estate Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 New property valuation

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories