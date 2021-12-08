ANL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
FFBL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.48%)
JSCL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
KAPCO 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.98%)
NETSOL 95.10 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (4.56%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PAEL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.11 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.24%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,492 Increased By ▲ 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 17,928 Increased By ▲ 334.1 (1.9%)
KSE100 43,916 Increased By ▲ 62.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 28.3 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Recorder Report Updated 08 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chinese mobile companies have captured half of the Pakistani market after availing incentives announced by the government.

This was revealed at a meeting held in the Commerce Ministry, presided over by Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment.

The meeting was convened to examine progress made towards export of locally-manufactured mobile phones from Pakistan under the Make-in-Pakistan policy.

The Advisor was informed that in Pakistan, about 80 to 85 percent of the market was for phones priced at $200 or below and as a result of mobile phone manufacturing policy, which contained duty incentives for enhancing mobile phone assembling in Pakistan, the majority of phones cheaper than $200 were now assembled in Pakistan.

Dawood seeks investment plans from mobile companies to address impediments

He was also informed that this was complemented by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s Device Identification and Registration System (DIRBS) which has curbed the smuggling of mobile phones.

He was further informed that in terms of market shares, the Chinese manufacturers controlled about half of the market as they were quick to utilise the incentives offered by the government and hence had the “First-Mover’s advantage” in the market.

“These assemblers are importing mobiles in Semi Knocked-Down (SKD) condition which are then assembled in Pakistan. This is not only saving foreign exchange but also boosting industrial activity and creating employment.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Razak Dawood PTA Chinese mobile companies mobile phone manufacturing policy

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories