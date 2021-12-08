Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

ISLAMABAD: Chinese mobile companies have captured half of the Pakistani market after availing incentives announced by the government.

This was revealed at a meeting held in the Commerce Ministry, presided over by Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment.

The meeting was convened to examine progress made towards export of locally-manufactured mobile phones from Pakistan under the Make-in-Pakistan policy.

The Advisor was informed that in Pakistan, about 80 to 85 percent of the market was for phones priced at $200 or below and as a result of mobile phone manufacturing policy, which contained duty incentives for enhancing mobile phone assembling in Pakistan, the majority of phones cheaper than $200 were now assembled in Pakistan.

Dawood seeks investment plans from mobile companies to address impediments

He was also informed that this was complemented by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s Device Identification and Registration System (DIRBS) which has curbed the smuggling of mobile phones.

He was further informed that in terms of market shares, the Chinese manufacturers controlled about half of the market as they were quick to utilise the incentives offered by the government and hence had the “First-Mover’s advantage” in the market.

“These assemblers are importing mobiles in Semi Knocked-Down (SKD) condition which are then assembled in Pakistan. This is not only saving foreign exchange but also boosting industrial activity and creating employment.”

