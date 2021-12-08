ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
E-procurement pilot project:Railways-Tejari Pakistan ink MoU

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Tuesday, launched a pilot project of the E-Procurement System in Pakistan Railways that will pave the way to ensure transparency in process of award of contracts. The pilot project deal has been inked with Tejari Pakistan.

A formal MoU signing ceremony was held in Islamabad between Pakistan Railways and Tejari Pakistan.

Federal minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, General Manager Tejari Pakistan Syed Usman Hassan and other high officials were present. Addressing on the event, Swati said that as per good governance and digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Railways has initiated working to make procurement processes transparent, efficient and easy.

The government is focusing on accountability, transparency and provision of relief to people and have made practical advances towards E-Governance, he added. The minister said that the start of E-Procurement by Pakistan Railways is encouraging as huge amounts of billions of rupees are involved in projects and routine procurement. He said Pakistan Railways will take more steps to bring about improvement in financial and administrative affairs.

With this successful launch of pilot project on E-Procurement, more public sector organizations will be encouraged to follow suit and make their procurement budget transparent and enhance its visibility to achieve 100 percent audit trail to align with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While commenting on the agreement with Pakistan Railways, Syed Usman Hassan, general manager Tejari Pakistan said that Tejari is a pioneer in e-Procurement Solutions which is serving clients in public and private sector such as National Highway Authority (NHA), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF), Orient Petroleum Limited (OPL), Pearl Continental and Marriot Hotels.

