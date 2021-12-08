ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.42%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
GGL 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.71%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
KAPCO 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.5%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.83%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.22 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.74%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,507 Increased By ▲ 34 (0.76%)
BR30 18,002 Increased By ▲ 407.7 (2.32%)
KSE100 44,007 Increased By ▲ 153.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,067 Increased By ▲ 60.9 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Indian shares end higher

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended more than 1.5% higher on Tuesday, with banking and metal stocks bouncing back from the previous session after fears about the potential severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant eased.

At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were both up 1.56% at 17,176.60 and 57,633.65, respectively. Nifty 50 and Sensex witnessed their best day since Sept. 23.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, told CNN on Monday that it does not look like Omicron has a “great degree of severity.” The Nifty bank index inched up to close 2.47% higher, its best day since May 21. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were up 2.8% and Axis Bank up 3.6% after a report said.

