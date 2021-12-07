ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,764 Increased By ▲ 483.4 (1.12%)
KSE30 16,990 Increased By ▲ 212.1 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai leads major Gulf bourses higher as Omicron fears ease

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the Dubai index outperforming the region.

A health official in South Africa reported over the weekend that Omicron cases in the country had only shown mild symptoms, while Dr. Anthony Fauci - the top US infectious disease expert - told CNN that "it does not look like there's a great degree of severity" so far.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 1%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 1.3%, while petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) climbed 1.8%.

Omani state energy company OQ signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday with SABIC on developing Oman's Duqm petrochemical complex project.

Omani and Saudi firms signed 13 MoUs valued at $30 billion, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday. The agreements were announced amid an official visit by the Saudi crown prince, who started a Gulf tour on Monday before a Gulf summit this month.

Elsehwere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco added 0.6%, a day after it signed a $15.5 billion lease-and-leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and state-backed Hassana Investment Co.

Dubai's main share index advanced 1.3%, boosted by a 1.9% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Dubai house prices will extend their rise into the next year at twice the rate expected three months ago, driven by demand from foreign investors and improving affordability, according to a Reuters poll of property analysts.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.5%, reaching a record high, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank climbing 1.7%.

The Qatari benchmark was up 0.5%, on course to end two sessions of losses.

MENA dubai stock exchange

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai leads major Gulf bourses higher as Omicron fears ease

UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend, state news agency

Govt alarmed at depleting gas reserves

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Samsung’s TV line-up plant begins production in Karachi

Rizwan, Alam help Pakistan regroup after rain delay

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Samsung names new CEOs, to merge mobile, consumer electronics units

Read more stories