ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,764 Increased By ▲ 483.4 (1.12%)
KSE30 16,990 Increased By ▲ 212.1 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend, state news agency

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will transition to a four and half-day working week starting next year, with the full weekend falling on Saturday and Sunday, state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The Gulf state currently has a Friday-Saturday weekend. WAM said as of Jan. 1, 2022 federal government departments would move to the new weekend that starts on Friday afternoon.

UAE: Rich Gulf state looking beyond oil

The UAE, the region's commercial, trade and tourism hub, has in the past year taken measures to make its economy more attractive to foreign investment and talent at a time of growing economic rivalry with neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

United Arab Emirates MENA Gulf state foreign investment WAM economic rivalry

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend, state news agency

Govt alarmed at depleting gas reserves

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Samsung’s TV line-up plant begins production in Karachi

Rizwan, Alam help Pakistan regroup after rain delay

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Samsung names new CEOs, to merge mobile, consumer electronics units

Read more stories