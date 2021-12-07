Sialkot incident: Rashid for speedy trial of accused

ISLAMABAD: Condemning lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday stressed the need of speedy trial of the accused of Sialkot incident.

Speaking at inauguration ceremony of Pakistan’s first-ever eco-friendly plastic road in Islamabad, he said that whatever happened in Sialkot is very regrettable.

“The suspects should be tried at the earliest. Fast trial is necessary and the accused should not be spared,” he said. The minister said that the meeting presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided not to allow religious extremism.

To a question about NA-133 by-election, he said that the opposition should learn a lesson from yesterday’s election. The PML-N got only 10 percent votes. I have not seen such election in my life, he said

He said that the construction of plastic road would decelerate the spread of pollution in the region. He said the initiative was aimed at reducing impact of environmental pollution caused by plastic waste.

Rashid said the concept would not only be utilised in Islamabad but would also be replicated in other cities of the country.

