Telecard Ltd AGM on 24th

KARACHI: The extra-ordinary general meeting of Telecard Limited will be held on December 24, at Islamabad to consider and to pass special resolution for change of the name of the Company from Telecard Limited to Telecore Technologies Limited subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Consequently the name of the company will be changed in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and all other formalities will be completed in respect thereof, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

