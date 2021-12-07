KSA: PIA obtains permission to operate more flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has obtained permission for more flights to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). According to details, after additional flights permission, PIA will now increase its weekly flights from 33 to 48.

The national flag carrier will now operate 48 weekly flights from Pakistan to four cities of the Kingdom. The airline will operate eight flights to Dammam, eight to Madina, nine to Riyadh and 23 to Jeddah. The purpose of the flights is to get more Pakistanis back to work after the easing of covid-19 restrictions

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that we would get permission for more flights from the Saudi government, if it is needed.

