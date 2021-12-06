ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt optimistic to achieve over 5% economic growth, says Tarin

  • Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin says inflation would decline in the coming months as international commodity rate stabilizes
BR Web Desk 06 Dec 2021

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Monday that Pakistan’s economy is growing by over 5%, expressing optimism that inflation would decline in the coming months as international commodity rate stabilizes.

“We are witnessing economic growth, which is a fact that cannot be opposed,” Tarin said while talking to media in Peshawar. “Two years ago, we were seeing negative growth, but now the trend has reversed, and according to us it is over 5%.”

The advisor, who is about to be elected as a Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the stronghold of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, said that the country is facing imported inflation due to four, five items including POL, edible oil, coal and steel.

Tarin further said that the domestic inflation has reduced as compared to last year, adding that overall GDP has also decreased on a net basis.

The advisor added that countries around the world including US are facing high inflation.

Tarin’s statement comes as Pakistan battles double-digit inflation rate, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) witnessing an increase of 11.53% on year-on-year basis in November 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.3 percent in November 2020, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Economy’s fundamentals strong: Tarin

Meanwhile, the advisor on finance said that Pakistan’s debt to GDP ratio has reduced by 3.5% despite Covid-19 led economic shocks. “If the debt volume increased, so has the GDP,” he said.

The advisor further said that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have risen to $20 billion amid fresh deposits from Saudi Arabia. “We are utilizing loans to enhance our FX reserves,” Tarin said.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s central bank had received $3 billion Saudi deposit, to support the country's foreign currency reserves and also contribute to resolving the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Briefing on International Monetary Fund (IMF) $1 billion loan facility, Tarin said, “IMF’s nod is a stamp of approval, which open doors for other international lenders including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other commercial banks.”

SBP has received $3-billion deposit from Saudi Arabia, says Shaukat Tarin

He said that the exchange rate would stabilize as inflation rate declines in the coming months.

On Friday, Tarin while addressing a press conference expressed hope that the import bill will taper off following a decline in oil prices in the international market and it would have a positive impact on inflation and the current account deficit.

He said that the fundamentals of the economy are strong and moving in the right direction with a growth in revenue of 35%, higher use of energy, and substantial increase in agri output.

Pakistan inflation IMF economy Shaukat Tarin IMPORTED INFLATION

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Govt optimistic to achieve over 5% economic growth, says Tarin

Two Pakistani pilots martyred as helicopter crashes in Siachen

FM Qureshi departs for Belgium

ATC sends 26 suspects on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

Bitcoin below $50,000, at early October levels, after weekend's battering

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Read more stories