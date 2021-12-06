FO clarifies

ISLAMABAD: A Foreign Office spokesperson on Sunday termed as ‘entirely baseless, irresponsible and malafide,’ the social media posts and related news reports in sections of the media alluding to financial difficulties faced by some Pakistan missions abroad.

“This deliberate disinformation attempt is out rightly rejected as all Pakistan missions continue to be provided the requisite resources for effective functioning in accordance with relevant financial and budgetary rules and regulations,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021