Volvo sales down on supply crunch

STOCKHOLM: Volvo sales and profits fell in the third quarter due to the global shortage of semiconductors, but supply is now improving, the Swedish automaker said Tuesday. The auto industry has struggled with a lack of chips that are key electronic components for cars, forcing some factories to pause production.

“The supply situation has improved going into the fourth quarter, but the industry-wide shortage of semiconductors is expected to remain a constraining factor,” chief executive Hakan Samuelsson said in an earnings statement.

Sales volume fell 17 percent to 149,900 units sold in the third quarter, the company said. Revenue fell by seven percent to 60.8 billion kronor ($6.7 billion, 5.9 billion euros). Net profit was 31 percent lower at 2.3 billion kronor.

The number of vehicles coming out of Volvo factories fell by 31 percent in the third quarter due to the supply chain issue. “In addition to general semiconductor shortage, new Covid-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia affected our suppliers leading to temporary production halts in our plants,” Volvo said.