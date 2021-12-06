PAJCCI welcomes Asif Jah’s appointment as FTO

PESHAWAR: Vice President, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Ziaul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the appointment of Dr Asif Mahmood Jah as Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) and expressed the hope that his appointment will provide relief to taxpayers.

Sarhadi, who is also former senior vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in a statement issued here on Sunday called on the newly appointed FTO in his office at Islamabad and congratulated him on assuming the charge of responsibility.

Ziaul-Haq Sarhadi said that Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has performed excellently as Chief Collector Customs and had introduced reforms for promotion of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade. He had also played a crucial role in the resolution of the problems of exporters and importers.

