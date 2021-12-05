ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Govt says expecting 5pc growth

APP 05 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the government is expecting five percent economic growth this year due to its prudent policies.

In a video statement, he said the government made the national economy stable and a record increase in foreign remittance is being witnessed.

Pakistan has dealt with Corona pandemic in an effective manner and the whole world is acknowledging the policy decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in tackling the global epidemic, he expressed these views in response to a statement made by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on economy and inflation.

Commenting on inflation in the country, the minister said the nation was facing this problem due to rising prices of all items in the international market.

Hamad Azhar said that Shehbaz Sharif has always and still sharing inaccurate figures about the economy of the country.

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

Hammad Azhar said the government will immediately pass on to the people the benefits of reduction in prices in the international market and the general public will feel relief soon.

He said that according to the World Bank, the poverty rate in Pakistan has decreased and the economy is growing at a rate of five percent.

He said a five per cent growth rate means that unemployment is declining and the economy is growing.

The minister said that with the reduction in prices in the international market, the prices in the country will also come down.

World Bank National Assembly unemployment Hammad Azhar Shahbaz Sharif corona pandemic

