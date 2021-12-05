ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

Sohail Sarfraz 05 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is ready to revise downward the values of immovable properties in cases where the FBR has recently enhanced the values beyond the actual market price.

According to the tweet of the FBR’s spokesperson here on Saturday, “the recently notified property valuation by the FBR was finalized through a consultative process by the field formations. However, if there are some instances of valuation beyond the market price, the same will be reviewed in consultation with the key stakeholders.”

Few days back, the FBR claimed that to fix fair market value of immovable properties, the FBR, Wednesday, revised upward the values of residential and commercial immovable properties located in 40 major cities across the country.

Through 40 notifications issued by the FBR, the tax authorities have raised the values of properties from December 1, 2021.

The values of almost all residential and commercial immovable properties of Pakistan have been increased in an attempt to bring them at par with the fair market values.

Valuation rates of immovable properties: Rates go up by 100pc to over 600pc in one go

The FBR has enhanced the market values of residential and commercial immovable properties located in Abbottabad; Attock; Bahawalnagar; Bahawalpur; Chakwal; Dera Ismail Khan; DG Khan; Faisalabad; Ghotki; Gujranwala; Gujrat; Gwadar; Hafizabad; Hyderabad; Islamabad; Jhang; Jhelum; Karachi; Kasur; Khushab; ;Lahore; Larkana; Lasbela; Mandi Bahauddin; Mansehra; Mardan; Mirpurkhas; Multan; Nankana; Narowal; Peshawar; Quetta; Rahim Yar Khan; Rawalpindi; Sahiwal; Sargodha; Sheikhupura; Sialkot; Sukkur, and Toba Tek Singh.

According to the real estate experts, the FBR has considerably raised valuation rates of immovable properties within the range of 100 to 600 percent of major cities depending upon location, size, and commercial/business areas.

As a result of new values, the sale/purchase of big plots might be affected severely as the real estate experts apprehended that the property business might witness the worst dip in months ahead, if the government did not revise down the existing valuation rates, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Immovable properties

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

$3bn received from Saudi Arabia for BoP support

PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

KSA Airlines signs deal with CFM Int’l worth $8.5bn

AC grants transit remand of Siraj

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Read more stories