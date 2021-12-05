PM to launch ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)–led federal government is all set to launch ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’ on December 6 (Monday), aimed at reviving sports culture in the country to produce national heroes.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially inaugurate the ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’ at Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex, Islamabad on December 6.

Sharing details of the initiative, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Saturday said that an agreement has been signed with the IPC ministry to materialize the programme aimed at promoting the sports at grass root level.

“This would be the biggest sports programme in the country’s history,” he said while addressing a press conference.

Under ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’, 12 different games for males and 10 for females would be arranged across 25 regions under the talent hunt programme. The age bracket for both has been set at 11-25 years. Games for males included football, cricket, hockey, badminton, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

For young females, the games would be badminton, cricket, football, hockey, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, and volleyball.

After the conclusion of the games, the selected pool of talent would then compete in a national league under the program. Under the programme, the government will establish high-performance centres in 12 universities. The sports academies would be set up in various varsities including Bahauddin Zakariya University, University of Punjab, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, University of Karachi, Sindh Agriculture University, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, University of Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, International Islamic University, Quetta University and Karakoram International University, Gilgit Baltistan.

Besides this, a high-performance centre is currently under construction at NED University Karachi which would work as a movement analysis lab.

Usman Dar further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear instructions to produce national heroes through this platform who would represent the country in different games at the international level.