Country has become ‘a joke’ due to ‘visionless rulers’: JI chief

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the lawlessness and corruption plagued the society as the country has become a joke in the world due to visionless rulers.

The Sialkot incident, he said while addressing a condolence reference on Saturday was shocking and shameful and it broke the hearts of every patriotic citizen.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, he reiterating call for taking strict action against the culprits, he also reminded the rulers their responsibility of ensuing governance and law and order.

The country is without vigilant governance for decades but the PTI’s three years rule is even more distressing he added.

The government, he said, must ensure protection of every person living in Pakistan and ensure compliance of law and order. He added the government overall failed to perform in different fields from economy to health, education and accountability.

He said the dream to transform into an Islamic welfare society was yet to be materialized. He said the rulers were main hurdles behind the fulfilment of the object tive for what the millions of Muslims of Sub-continent rendered sacrifices under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah ——-(R.A). The ruling elite comprising feudal, corrupt capitalists captured the resources of the country for decades, having nothing to do with the miseries of people. He said the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP failed to perform and they served self-interests during their rule over country.

The people needed a peaceful democratic struggle to transform Pakistan into a welfare Islamic state, he said. The interest-based financial and banking systems plagued the national economy, he said. The corruption was unchecked as the PTI failed to fulfil its promise to introduce powerful accountability drive. He demanded the government introduce model of Islamic economy to put the country on track.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP PTI corruption PMLN Sirajul Haq Sialkot incident

