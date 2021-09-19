Anti-polio drive to continue in Faisalabad from tomorrow

FAISALABAD: The next anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad district would continue from September 20 to 24 in the district and 1.3 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops for which 4870 teams would perform duty and all necessary arrangements had been made finalized in this regard.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad during the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee. ADC HQ Muhammad Khalid, CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers of various departments were also present.

Deputy Commissioner directed that before the campaign, all necessary arrangements should be completed keeping in view of micro-plan so that the weaknesses and shortcomings could be rectified.

He clarified that every round of polio was important therefore the training of relevant staff should be completed before time besides for awareness of parents all out resources should be utilized.

He said that all arrangements should be made finalize in tehsil level also and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He also cleared that corona SOPs should be implemented as per guidelines. DHO briefed the house on arrangements of next Polio campaign.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021