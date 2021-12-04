ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP says govt going to drop ‘Rs600bn mini-budget bomb’ on people

Naveed Butt 04 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government is going to drop Rs600 billion mini-budget “bomb” on the people by fulfilling the conditionality of the International Monitory Fund (IMF).

The PPP said the PTI government was making the country “an IMF’s colony”, not a state of Medina.

Vice President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Sherry Rehman in her tweet on Friday said that adjustments, spending cuts and reduction in tax breaks would increase unemployment and inflation in the country.

She said the people would have to face more difficulties in the future due to increasing more inflation in coming days. Why Pakistan is following the dictations of IMF. Is this the change that the PTI government promised with the people?

She said Imran Khan had promised the nation that his government would not go to the IMF but he took a U-turn and went to the IMF.

She said the PTI government used to say there would be no mini budget, now it was dropping mini budget bombs on the people.

She said that mini budget would bring storm of inflation.

Central Information Secretary PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri had also said that Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar regarding the PTI government’s IMF loan dealings has exposed the real face of Imran Khan to the public and all the secrets of Imran Khan’s that he made with the IMF during three year’s rule being revealed time to time.

She said, in a statement, on Friday that Imran Khan would be held accountable for every penny of the loan that he borrowed from the IMF.

She alleged that Imran Khan had sold all the assets of the country and all opposition parties were asking to the government for bringing loan details under discussion in parliament but Imran Khan was ignoring the parliament on this issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly unemployment IMF PPP Imran Khan PTI Government Shazia Atta Marri

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PPP says govt going to drop ‘Rs600bn mini-budget bomb’ on people

Economy’s fundamentals strong: Tarin

Circular debt soared to Rs2.419trn by Oct 31st

SPI down 0.48pc WoW

Wagah to Torkham Afghan trucks allowed to ship assistance

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

SL factory manager lynched and set on fire

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

Polio workers: PM for taking action over harassment, attacks

Read more stories