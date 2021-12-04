PPP says govt going to drop ‘Rs600bn mini-budget bomb’ on people

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government is going to drop Rs600 billion mini-budget “bomb” on the people by fulfilling the conditionality of the International Monitory Fund (IMF).

The PPP said the PTI government was making the country “an IMF’s colony”, not a state of Medina.

Vice President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Sherry Rehman in her tweet on Friday said that adjustments, spending cuts and reduction in tax breaks would increase unemployment and inflation in the country.

She said the people would have to face more difficulties in the future due to increasing more inflation in coming days. Why Pakistan is following the dictations of IMF. Is this the change that the PTI government promised with the people?

She said Imran Khan had promised the nation that his government would not go to the IMF but he took a U-turn and went to the IMF.

She said the PTI government used to say there would be no mini budget, now it was dropping mini budget bombs on the people.

She said that mini budget would bring storm of inflation.

Central Information Secretary PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri had also said that Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar regarding the PTI government’s IMF loan dealings has exposed the real face of Imran Khan to the public and all the secrets of Imran Khan’s that he made with the IMF during three year’s rule being revealed time to time.

She said, in a statement, on Friday that Imran Khan would be held accountable for every penny of the loan that he borrowed from the IMF.

She alleged that Imran Khan had sold all the assets of the country and all opposition parties were asking to the government for bringing loan details under discussion in parliament but Imran Khan was ignoring the parliament on this issue.

