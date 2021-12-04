ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Emalaak Financials: IAP, CDC sign MoU

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Under the regulatory impetus of SECP, Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) and Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the digital aggregation of insurance products, CDC’s Emalaak Financials platform.

Commissioner Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Sadia Khan presided over the MoU signing ceremony at the CDC House, Karachi.

At the occasion, describing the features of the platform, CEO-CDC Badiuddin Akber said that Fintech solution of “Emlaak Financials” is indeed a landmark initiative of national significance, as it aims to become “Digital Financial Super Market” in Pakistan by leveraging the potential of technology to increase outreach for various financial products.

Chairman IAP, Azfar Arshad applauded the efforts of CDC and SECP and said that this initiative will pave the way for the growth of the Insurance Industry.

While addressing on the occasion Commissioner SECP, Sadia Khan, said that this digital transformation is expected to have an impact throughout the insurance value chain, from underwriting and pricing of products, their marketing and distribution, through to claims processing and the ongoing customer servicing. The distribution of insurance products through the digital portal EMLAAK is expected to provide low-cost and centralised solution to policy holders by providing comparative cost benefit analysis of different products on a centralised platform.

This will lead to a reduction in the protection gap as new market segments are accessed as well as an increase in the insurance penetration. The goal of the regulator is to enable the insurance industry to play its rightful role both in terms of providing the social safety net as well as development of the capital market. She commended the role of CDC in bringing this new initiative to life by capitalising on its technological capability. The event was attended by the senior members of IAP’s Executive Committee and other high ranking officials of the insurance industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP CDC IAP Emalaak Financials

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Emalaak Financials: IAP, CDC sign MoU

Economy’s fundamentals strong: Tarin

Circular debt soared to Rs2.419trn by Oct 31st

SPI down 0.48pc WoW

Wagah to Torkham Afghan trucks allowed to ship assistance

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

SL factory manager lynched and set on fire

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

Polio workers: PM for taking action over harassment, attacks

Read more stories