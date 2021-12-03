ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan allows use of Afghan trucks for transportation of wheat from India

BR Web Desk 03 Dec 2021

Pakistan has decided to allow the use of Afghan trucks for the transportation of wheat and medicines offered by India through Pakistan for humanitarian purposes.

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq announced the development in a Twitter post. “With a view to further facilitate Pakistan’s decision to allow transportation of wheat and medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes, it has been decided to also allow the use of Afghan trucks for transportation,” Sadiq tweeted.

“This demonstrates the commitment and seriousness of the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the proposed humanitarian assistance,” the tweet added.

He said that the decision had been conveyed to India's Charge d'Affairs earlier today by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The Indian government was also urged to proceed quickly to take necessary steps to expeditiously undertake the delivery of the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.”

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan would "favourably consider the request by Afghan brothers for transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an exceptional basis" for humanitarian purposes.

The premier expressed the views while speaking to a delegation led by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the dire challenges being faced by their country.

The premier stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

Pakistan to consider passage of wheat from India to Afghanistan: PM Imran

He underlined that continued security and resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for rights of all Afghans, and inclusivity in governance and politics would further contribute to Afghanistan’s stability.

The Prime Minister hoped that the interim Afghan government will continue to constructively engage the international community and will keep on taking positive measures to address the prevailing challenges.

Afghans Muhammad Sadiq

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan allows use of Afghan trucks for transportation of wheat from India

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee falls to yet another historic low

PPP’s Agha Siraj Durrani surrenders to NAB

Oil rises as OPEC+ poised to act if demand weakens

Azam Swati tenders written apology to ECP over accusatory remarks

Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage

Cementing ties, UAE buys 80 French-made Rafale warplanes

7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 54% YoY: PCGA

Turkish central bank again stops lira from sliding to record

WHO urges Asia-Pacific to get ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections

Read more stories