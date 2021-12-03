Pakistan allows use of Afghan trucks for transportation of wheat from India

Pakistan has decided to allow the use of Afghan trucks for the transportation of wheat and medicines offered by India through Pakistan for humanitarian purposes.

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq announced the development in a Twitter post. “With a view to further facilitate Pakistan’s decision to allow transportation of wheat and medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes, it has been decided to also allow the use of Afghan trucks for transportation,” Sadiq tweeted.

“This demonstrates the commitment and seriousness of the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the proposed humanitarian assistance,” the tweet added.

He said that the decision had been conveyed to India's Charge d'Affairs earlier today by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The Indian government was also urged to proceed quickly to take necessary steps to expeditiously undertake the delivery of the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.”

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan would "favourably consider the request by Afghan brothers for transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an exceptional basis" for humanitarian purposes.

The premier expressed the views while speaking to a delegation led by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the dire challenges being faced by their country.

The premier stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

He underlined that continued security and resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for rights of all Afghans, and inclusivity in governance and politics would further contribute to Afghanistan’s stability.

The Prime Minister hoped that the interim Afghan government will continue to constructively engage the international community and will keep on taking positive measures to address the prevailing challenges.