ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,396 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-0.13%)
BR30 17,019 Decreased By ▼ -475.14 (-2.72%)
KSE100 43,037 Decreased By ▼ -197.08 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,643 Decreased By ▼ -54.93 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares close higher as consumer staples, chip stocks gain

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed higher on Friday as consumer staples and chipmakers gained, while huge overseas money inflows also helped lift A-shares.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 4,901.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,607.43.

For the week, the CSI300 index edged up 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.2%.

Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks, a private survey showed.

China stocks close higher; Omicron, policy signal in focus

Consumer staples rose 2.6%, while liquor makers jumped 3.1%.

Semiconductors and utilities gained around 2.5% each, while coal miners surged 4.5%.

Shipping and port-related stocks jumped, with Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co soaring 10% after it increased prices for some services.

Northeast Securities said the Omicron coronavirus variant may increase shipping fees, which would benefit related stocks.

Overseas investors were heavy net buyers of A-shares on Friday, with Refinitiv data showing inflows of more than 13.5 billion yuan through the Northbound legs of the Stock Connect programme,.

Shanxi Securities said the Omicron variant may have a limited impact on A shares, and with the expectation of policy easing, the cross-year opportunities are still worth anticipating.

China shares China stocks bluechip CSI300 index CSI300 Index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China shares close higher as consumer staples, chip stocks gain

SC orders PPP's Siraj Durrani to surrender before NAB

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Forex reserves down $275m

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

Oil rises on OPEC+ plan to meet if Omicron hits fuel demand

WHO urges Asia-Pacific to get ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections

7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 54% YoY: PCGA

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Read more stories