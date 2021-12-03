ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,396 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-0.13%)
BR30 17,019 Decreased By ▼ -475.14 (-2.72%)
KSE100 43,037 Decreased By ▼ -197.08 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,643 Decreased By ▼ -54.93 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dubai's DP World pulls out of Haifa port privatisation bid

Reuters Updated 03 Dec 2021

JERUSALEM: Dubai's DP World has pulled out of a joint bid with an Israeli company to privatise Israel's Haifa port, Israel's privatisation body said.

Israel is selling its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an effort to encourage competition and bring down costs.

DP World had signed an agreement with Israel Shipyards Industries for exclusive cooperation in the privatisation of the Haifa port, one of Israel's two main sea terminals on its Mediterranean coast.

But in a statement released late Thursday, Israel's Government Companies Authority said DP World had requested to end its participation in the bid, and that Israel Shipyards Industries had asked to continue on its own.

Israel, UAE reach 'historic' deal to normalize relations

There was no immediate comment from DP World.

Their joint bid was one of many ventures between Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced after the two agreed to establish formal relations last year.

A winner in the Haifa port tender is expected to be announced before the end of 2021.

Dubai's DP World Israel's Haifa port Shipyards Industries

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai's DP World pulls out of Haifa port privatisation bid

SC orders PPP's Siraj Durrani to surrender before NAB

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Forex reserves down $275m

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

Oil rises on OPEC+ plan to meet if Omicron hits fuel demand

WHO urges Asia-Pacific to get ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections

7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 54% YoY: PCGA

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Read more stories