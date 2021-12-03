PM for accelerating registration for ration programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to speed up the registration process for Ehsaas Rashan (ration) Programme to benefit maximum number of poor households in the country.

The premier said that, while chairing a meeting on Ehsaas Rashan Programme on Thursday. The prime minister was informed that under Ehsaas Rashan Programme, a monthly subsidy of Rs1,000 on flour, ghee, and pulses will be given to 20 million households of Pakistan that have their monthly income below Rs50,000.

The prime minister was briefed that the programme will be launched across the country on 15th December 2021. Registration of karyana stores under the programme is in progress, and more than 15,000 karyana stores have been registered so far.

The prime minister also directed to involve district government authorities to raise awareness among karyana stores and the potential beneficiaries in this regard. He added that the government is taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to common man.

He said that the government being cognisant of sufferings of the people due to inflation has been extending subsidy to the poorest of the poor people on essential commodities.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, and senior officers concerned.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, and Prime Minister AJ&K Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, joined the meeting via video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021