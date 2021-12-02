ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks see hesitant gains after two straight routs

AFP 02 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks generally climbed early Thursday as the market tried to shrug off two straight losing sessions on worries about Covid-19 and shifting monetary policy.

But the Nasdaq faltered and analysts cautioned that the early gains were on shaky ground, noting Tuesday's rout was followed by an early rally Wednesday that fizzled after US health authorities reported the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country.

"The market is struggling to know what to do about the Omicron variant at this point," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

About an hour into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 34,330.20, up 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent to 4,534.39, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.4 percent to 15,197.52.

US labor data showed an uptick in weekly jobless claims, although the overall figure remains below the pre-pandemic level. The report comes ahead of Friday's closely-watched monthly jobs report.

Among individual companies, Boeing jumped 3.3 percent after Chinese officials cleared the plane maker's 737 MAX to resume service after a lengthy grounding following two fatal crashes.

Apple fell 2.5 percent after Bloomberg reported that the company may limit production of its newest iPhone due to slowing demand.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks see hesitant gains after two straight routs

OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with oil output rise, as US pressure trumps virus scare

Worst PSX sell-off since March 2020: KSE-100 plummets 4.7%

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to historic low as trade deficit widens

Market reacts to Thursday's bloodbath

Opposition parties to boycott in-camera national security meeting

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $244mn, now stand at $16.01bn

Pakistan rejects India’s 'mischievous spin' to Kartarpur incident

Punjab local govt elections to take place via EVMs: Fawad Chaudhry

UN headquarters cordoned off over armed man

Senior players miss out as Pakistan announce squad for West Indies series

Read more stories