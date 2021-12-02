ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil buoys Saudi, Qatar stocks; OPEC+ decision in focus

Reuters 02 Dec 2021

Saudi and Qatari indexes extended gains on Thursday, supported by higher oil prices as investors adjusted positions ahead of an OPEC+ decision on supplies, while markets in the United Arab Emirates were closed for a public holiday.

Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $69.22 a barrel by 1215 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $65.86.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.3%, with Saudi National Bank increasing 1.8% and Saudi Telecom adding 2.3%. However, the index registered its third weekly loss.

This week's losses mainly include a 4.5% slump on Sunday, its biggest single-day fall in nearly two years, triggered by the panic over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported its first case of the variant.

In Qatar, the benchmark gained 0.4% as Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank jumped 2.9 % and Industries Qatar added 1.7%.

However, sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan dropped about 3% after rising as much as 3% in last session as it completed a merger with Al Khalij Commercial Bank

Saudi stocks see biggest fall in over a year after drone attacks

The Qatari index registered its third consecutive weekly loss. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index declined 0.9%, dragged by a 1.1% slide in country's top lender Commercial International Bank.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI edged up 0.3% to 10,883

QATAR .QSI gained 0.4% to 11,603

EGYPT .EGX30 declined 0.9% to 11,318

BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.7% to 1,762

OMAN .MSX30 fell 0.3% to 3,995

KUWAIT .BKP rose 0.2% to 7,533

Qatari indexes Saudi indexes

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Oil buoys Saudi, Qatar stocks; OPEC+ decision in focus

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to historic low as trade deficit widens

Opposition parties to boycott in-camera national security meeting

World food prices climb in November, stay at 10-year peak: FAO

Pakistan rejects India’s 'mischievous spin' to Kartarpur incident

First Omicron case in US fuels global alarm over virus variant

Punjab local govt elections to take place via EVMs: Fawad Chaudhry

Market reacts to Thursday's bloodbath

NCOC likely to allow full capacity crowd during Pakistan-West Indies series

First known UAE case of Omicron variant detected in fully vaccinated traveller

UN Peacekeeping: Pakistani soldier martyred in Central African Republic

Read more stories