ANL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.6%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.66%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.95%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
BYCO 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.28%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.05%)
FFBL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-6.89%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.73%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.9%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.62%)
GGL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.08%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.37%)
JSCL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.79%)
KAPCO 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.75%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
MLCF 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-7.14%)
NETSOL 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-4.96%)
PACE 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.05%)
PAEL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.7%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.53%)
PRL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6%)
PTC 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.06%)
TRG 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-5.81%)
UNITY 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.76%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,518 Decreased By ▼ -153.26 (-3.28%)
BR30 17,896 Decreased By ▼ -938.32 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,111 Decreased By ▼ -1258.1 (-2.77%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By ▼ -525.88 (-2.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Poor Air Quality Index: LHC hints at a weeklong lockdown for schools, offices

Recorder Report Updated 02 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday hinted at a weeklong lockdown for schools and private offices in the provincial metropolis due to poor Air Quality Index (AQI) and directed the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials and others to come prepared for the lockdown if the AQI remained poor.

The court adjourned the proceedings in petitions on the environmental issues till next week and observed that the air quality index aggravated to dangerous levels which made the entire city one of most polluted in the world.

The court further observed that desperate times call for desperate measures and a health emergency must be imposed in the entire city.

Earlier, a director of the PDMA told the court that there had been a decline in the smog during the last week. He hoped that the smog would continue to decrease in the next one week.

Air Quality Index: FIA asked to take action against fake data on social media

A judicial water commission also submitted its report before the court disclosing that notices had been issued to 47 sugar mills in the province for causing air pollution and not installing water treatment plants.

Azhar Siddique advocate, on behalf of a petitioner, argued that the provincial government had not been performing its statutory obligations to control pollution.

Representing another petitioner, Sheraz Zaka also said the commissioner must close down factories causing air pollution and smog. He said the government also failed to punish individuals involved in stubble burning.

Lord Mayor Lahore also informed the court about steps taken against engrossment in the city. He said several blocked roads had been reopened for traffic. The court however lauded the efforts of traffic police for controlling traffic congestion and allowing free flow of traffic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore High Court PDMA Sheraz Zaka air quality

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Poor Air Quality Index: LHC hints at a weeklong lockdown for schools, offices

Countrywide drive to administer booster jabs launched

ECC grants increase in OMCs’, petrol dealers’ margin

Tarin asks provinces to ensure availability of flour in market

Immovable properties: FBR revises values upward

Imports reach $32.851bn mark: Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 68.6pc YoY

World Bank backs using $280mn in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan

Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

Corona vaccination campaign: Punjab govt launches 2nd phase

OECD cuts world growth forecast

Read more stories