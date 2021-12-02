Assets beyond known source of income case: AC stops proceedings against Qaimkhani

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, stopped the proceedings of assets beyond known source of income case against former director general Parks and Horticulture, Karachi, Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani after the defence counsel insisted to make his request regarding production of a document part of court proceedings, while the court ordered him to file an application before it regarding the matter.

The Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, rejected the request of the defence counsel, Umair Majeed, regarding production of a document by the witness before it.

During the hearing, the witness Hameed Ullah was asked can you produce the covering letter before the court. The witness replied that he can produce it if the court directs him. When the court asked from Waseem Javed, NAB prosecutor about the defence counsel’s request, he said that there is no need of production of this document at this stage. The court rejected the defence counsel’s request.

When the judge declined the request of the defence counsel and told him to file an application for this purpose, the counsel said that he has no trust on this court; and he is going to withdraw his power of attorney.

On this, the judge observed that do it, what you want to do and he will talk to the accused. The judge rose from his seat after some arguments with the defence counsel and walked towards his chamber in anger. Later, the defence filed an application seeking production of a document before the court. The court issued notice to the NAB and adjourned hearing till December 20th.

Earlier, during hearing, to a question asked by defence counsel, the witness said that the investigation officer (IO) NAB has not written any summon to him directly. He was directed by his office to prepare the assessment report. He was posted as assistant executive engineer at PWD, Karachi, at the time, when he prepared the assessment report. He said that it is correct that he has not attached any letter of his department authorizing him to prepare assessment report.

According to the NAB Rawalpindi, the investigation revealed that Qaimkhani joined government service in 1977 as assistant director (BPS-17) in Garden Directorate of Parks and Horticulture, and was subsequently, posted in Parks Department. He was given the charge of deputy director in 1987 and was promoted to BPS-18 in 1990. He was promoted to BPS-19 in 1994 as his service of BPS-18 was considered from 1987, after the issuance of an order. He was promoted to BPS-20 in 2003 and retired in 2011 as DG parks and horticulture in Grade-21.

The accused was interrogated by the NAB regarding his known sources of income and assets acquired by him. However, the accused did not provide details of the same.

The investigation has revealed that the total salary income earned by Qaimkhani from 1977 to 2011 has been worked out to be Rs 7,541,158. The income from agriculture received by the accused from 2005 to 2011 is Rs 7,420,276, including share of the agricultural income from the joint land owned by his father.

The NAB investigation further revealed that Qaimkhani purchased and renovated immovable properties in Karachi during his service period. The value of the immovable properties is worked out at the actual purchase price; however, the current market price has subsequently increased.

The accused has accumulated assets of over Rs170 million (Rs 177,932,431) that are found beyond his known sources of income and for which he could not justify the legal sources.

During the search of Qaimkhani’s house by the teams, expensive vehicles were recovered.

