PSP has challenged Sindh LG Amendment Bill 2021 in SHC: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that his party has challenged the Sindh Local Government Amendment Bill 2021 in the Sindh High Court.

PSP Vice Chairman and former Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr Arshad Vohra and Vice Chairman and former Member Provincial Assembly Advocate Syed Hafeezuddin filed a constitutional petition in the SHC against the Local Government Amendment Bill.

While talking to media persons Kamal alleged that PPP is working against the state of Pakistan. Asif Zardari and Bilawal Zardari’s PPP do not accept Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s 1973 constitution in practice.

In order to humiliate the people of Karachi, the PPP has snatched all the institutions and powers from the local bodies and made the mayor only in charge of public toilets.

PPP’s proposed local government system is a clear violation of Articles 7, 8, 32 and 140A of the Constitution and is a disgrace to democratic history. If this bill becomes law, the storm that will rise from Karachi will God forbid will become a threat to the security and survival of Pakistan.

The mayor was previously elected by show of hands and now by secret ballot. In the country where MNAs, MPAs and senators change their loyalties due to horse trading, councilors will also be change their loyalties.

India did not commit as many atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the British in the occupied subcontinent as the PPP’s biased government is perpetuating in Sindh and its capital Karachi.

The PPP is blocking all our avenues by pushing us against the wall. Worldwide, from education to health and from ports to policing are the subjects of local governments, not federal or provincial governments. Ethnicities who are in the minority in any population and cannot hold Prime Minister or Chief Minister offices on numerical basis are given the right to rule by electing their councilors through local governments. So that they can have a sense of ownership and solve the problems of their street neighbourhood and participate in the state as stakeholder.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021