ABAD hands ‘charter of demand’ over to CM

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Mohsin Sheikhani, Chairman, Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) on Wednesday said that a five-point charter of demand has been presented to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for development and protection of the construction sector in the province.

“We don’t need any concession or land from Sindh government but we want a legal frame to restore the confidence of the general public, Mohsin said while speaking at a press conference in Karachi Press Club (KPC).

ABAD has always raised its voice against illegal constructions, and if the construction sector in Karachi is destroyed then hundreds of allied industries would also be affected, he said.

Elaborating its charter of demand, he said that ABAD suggested the CM Sindh for a single authority, which would be responsible to grant approvals and NOCs for the construction projects to protect the legal construction, and in case of any dispute, the authority would own the whole responsibility. Presently, no authority has bothered to take responsibility for its approvals and NOCs, he maintained.

ABAD further demanded the CM to prepare the Karachi master plan within 12 months and all stakeholders should be involved in its preparation. “We have asked the Sindh CM to constitute a commission in Sindh like Punjab to review each case under the law and resolve it, accordingly.

He appeared optimistic about the meeting with CM where Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Chief Secretary were also present, saying that CM Sindh had assured the ABAD delegation that after the approval of a regularization commission ordinance from the provincial cabinet, it would be sent to the Governor Sindh for federal approval.

Shekhani said that construction activities would not be restored until the resolution of their issues.

