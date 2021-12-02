KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 02-12-2021 16:00 Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 02-12-2021 12:30 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 03-12-2021 14:30 Arshad Energy Limited 03-12-2021 14:30 Azgard Nine Limited 06-12-2021 13:00 Kohinoor Energy Limited 06-12-2021 14:30 Cyan Limited 06-12-2021 15:30 TRG Pakistan Limited 09-12-2021 20:00 =========================================================

