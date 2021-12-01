ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US private firms hire 534,000 workers in November: ADP

AFP 01 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: Private US companies added 534,000 workers in November, payroll services firm ADP reported Thursday.

The figure follows an increase of 570,000 in October, reflecting continued gains across the economy but especially by services firms. It previews an expected hiring surge in official government data due out Friday.

"The labor market recovery continued to power through its challenges last month," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said noting that the gains over the past three months averaged 543,000.

The services sector, which dominates the US economy, added 434,000 jobs, with 136,000 in the leisure and hospitality sector that took the biggest hit from the pandemic shutdowns, according to the report.

Goods-producing companies added 110,000 workers, with 50,000 in manufacturing -- a sector President Joe Biden has made a priority.

New US jobless aid claims drop below pre-pandemic level: govt

Richardson said the economy has regained 15 million jobs since the recovery began, but is still five million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels.

However, with a new strain of Covid-19 spreading, "It's too early to tell if the Omicron variant could potentially slow the jobs recovery in coming months."

US Job Data

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US private firms hire 534,000 workers in November: ADP

Pakistan allows booster shots for healthcare workers, people over 50 amid new variant fears

Govt has completed legislation to hold next election through EVMs: Rashid

Corporate sector: FBR extends deadline for digital mode of payments to Dec 31

EU unveils 300-billion euro answer to China's Belt and Road

Zahir's counsel seeks medical examination, says client suffering from severe mental ailment

US tightens travel rules as more countries secure borders to quell Omicron

Monthly basis: Pakistan’s exports hit record high of $2.9bn in November

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

Three students shot dead, 8 people wounded at Michigan high school; 15-year-old arrested

ICC Test rankings: Shaheen Afridi breaks into top five for the first time

Read more stories