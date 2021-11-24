ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
World

New US jobless aid claims drop below pre-pandemic level: govt

AFP 24 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: In a milestone in the US economy's recovery from the pandemic, the government said Wednesday new claims for unemployment benefits have fallen below their level before Covid-19 struck and caused mass layoffs.

The Labor Department said 199,000 new filings for aid were made in the week ending November 20, taking the closely watched indicator of labor market health significantly below where it was on March 14, 2020, the last week before unemployment surged as the virus spread.

That was also its lowest level since November 1969, according to the data, which was much less than analysts' forecasts and a drop of 71,000 from the week prior.

Weekly unemployment aid claims spiked into the millions as US businesses laid off workers in droves last year after governments ordered restrictions to stop the virus' spread.

US jobless claims drop for fifth straight week

They started falling throughout 2020 but remained elevated before dropping substantially this year as vaccines allowed for widespread rehiring.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian called the report "good news for the economy," but noted it is unclear whether it's a sign that the many people who have decided not to return to work have changed their mind.

"The big question for the labor market remains the scope for increasing labor force participation," he said on Twitter.

As of November 6, more than 2.4 million people were receiving jobless aid under all programs, the data said, just over 750,000 less than the week prior.

unemployment US jobless

