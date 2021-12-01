ANL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.31%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
BYCO 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
FNEL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.2%)
GGGL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GGL 31.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
JSCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.81%)
NETSOL 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.81%)
PACE 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (10%)
PAEL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
POWER 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.73%)
PRL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.15%)
TELE 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-4.04%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
BR100 4,665 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)
BR30 18,854 Increased By ▲ 179.61 (0.96%)
KSE100 45,291 Increased By ▲ 218.99 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,499 Increased By ▲ 69.78 (0.4%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Australia shares slip as new community Omicron case weighs; focus on GDP data

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

Australian shares edged lower on Wednesday, as the first confirmed community case of the Omicron coronavirus variant stoked fears of reimposition of restrictions and delay an economic recovery, ahead of third quarter GDP data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.35% at 7,230.7 by 2351 GMT.

The benchmark gained 0.22% on Tuesday.

Australian authorities confirmed a person with COVID-19 had the new Omicron variant after disclosing that the person had been active in the community on Tuesday.

Fears were also exacerbated by vaccine maker Moderna's chief executive officer saying vaccines are likely to be less effective against the new variant, further fuelling a global selloff.

Energy stocks tumbled as much as 1.25%, tracking a 6.2% drop in US crude futures overnight.

Woodside Petroleum and Santos shed as much as 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

The country's fourth largest lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shed as much as 0.9% after it revealed a class action proceeding had been filed against it, relating to some "unfair" credit card contracts.

The financial sector lost 0.5%, with other top lenders remaining mixed.

Bucking the trend, metals and mining stocks rose as much as 1.1% after benchmark iron ore contracts soared late on Tuesday.

Major miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group all advanced between 1.2% and 1.7% each.

Australia's third quarter GDP data, which is due at 0030 GMT, is likely to contract as fresh lockdowns weighed on consumer spending and investments, but the extent of the fall was milder than the historic recession recorded last year, a Reuters poll showed.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.18% at 12,696.06, as at 2338 GMT.

Australian shares

