ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N for placing name of NAB chairman on ECL

Fazal Sher 01 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday requested the Accountability Court to place the name of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) former Justice Javed Iqbal on the exit control list (ECL) as he is planning to flee the country.

Talking to reporters, after appearing before Accountability Court in Narowal Sport City Complex Project (NSCCP) case, he said he had demanded in the court to place name of the NAB chairman on the ECL as according to him, he was planning to flee the country.

He said he would fill an application before the court during the next hearing for putting the names of the chairman and the director general (DG) NAB on the ECL. Iqbal alleged that the government was working on anti-China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan.

“Not a single project of CPEC was launched in the last three years by the present government,” he said, adding that despite the fact Gwadar was the gateway of the CPEC but the incumbent government consciously created unrest in Gwadar.

He said Rs40 billion’s corruption had surfaced in Covid-19 relief package after the government released audit report following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressure.

Under Covid-19 relief package substandard goods were sold through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), he said.

About the IMF package, he said it was an instrument of surrender of financial autonomy. “Now the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be accountable to the IMF instead of the parliament,” he said, adding that sovereignty had been surrendered for obtaining loan from brethren countries of Pakistan.

He further said the report of foreign funding case had been sent by the committee to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP); therefore, he demands from the ECP to decide foreign funding case on an immediate basis.

To a question about the PML-N vice president, Maryam Nawaz’s audio leak, he said there was no comparison between alleged audio clip of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Maryam’s audio clip about advertisements.

When he was asked that why the PML-N is hesitant to produce former chief justice’s audio clip in the court, he said PML-N would produce the audio tape in the court, if it had been released by the PML-N.

The audio tape was released by a third party after auditing it from an American-based firm, he said.

Earlier, he appeared before Accountability Court-III judge Syed Ashgar Ali in the NSCCP case. During the hearing, Iqbal came to the rostrum and said he wanted to make some submission before the court.

The judge told him that ‘make request through your counsel.’ Iqbal said the NAB was being used only for character assassination. On this, the judge told him ‘do not make such kind of statement in the court.’ ‘Put the name of the chairman NAB on the ECL as he wants to flee the country,’ Iqbal further said. The court adjourned hearing of the case till December 21 due to absence of Iqbal’s counsel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB IMF accountability court Ahsan iqbal ECL PMLN NSCCP

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PML-N for placing name of NAB chairman on ECL

WB works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan

Stocks dive as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

Nov CPI up 11.53pc YoY

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Bilawal censures govt for holding talks with TTP

LPG cylinder price reduced

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

Samba Bank: SNB, advisors allowed to undertake due-diligence

IHC asks Rana Shamim to submit reply with original affidavit

Read more stories