CTO Lahore meets LCCI members

LAHORE: Role of a good traffic management system in economic development cannot be undermined as it reduces the cost of doing business by curtailing the transportation time of the trading goods.

These views were expressed by the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Nauman Kabir during an interactive meeting with the Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi at the LCCI on Saturday. LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq, former LCCI President Mian Shafqat Ali and Convener of LCCI Standing Committee on Traffic Police Liaison Khamis Saeed Butt also spoke on the occasion.

The CTO said that the Traffic Police has adopted zero tolerance policy against the violation of rules and regulations as it is the biggest reason of traffic jam and road accidents. “People should understand that following the traffic rules is not only essential for smooth traffic flow but is also in their own interest”, he added. He said that Traffic Police is putting in its best efforts to keep the traffic moving without any mess or hurdle. He asked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to nominate a focal person to interact with the Traffic Police Department.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that traffic congestion disrupts the business activities and reduces the productivity level. He said that the number of vehicles has grown with the passage of time and contributed to the traffic congestion. He said that the technological advancement can play an instrumental role for a best traffic management system. He said that if traffic is well-managed, vehicles move more smoothly and there are fewer delays for goods transportation. This means time is saved and there is less wear and tear on vehicles.

The LCCI President gave various suggestions to the CTO for smooth flow of traffic, especially at the surrounding areas of busy markets where traffic mess was hampering business activities. He said that Lahore Chamber will continue to provide maximum support to the traffic police in the larger interests of the trade and industry. He said that keeping the flow of traffic was a Herculean task but the traffic police were managing it in such a nice manner that every segment of society was appreciating them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021