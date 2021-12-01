National Grid, Scottish Power fined $211m

LONDON: National Grid and Scottish Power have been fined 158 million pounds ($211 million) by Britain’s energy regulator for a two-year delay to the Western Link transporting electricity from Scotland to Wales and England.

Ofgem said on Tuesday the companies had acknowledged that the 1.3 billion pound subsea cable was delivered late. NGET is owned by Britain’s National Grid, while Scottish Power is owned by Spain’s Iberdrola.

Ofgem said its investigation, which began in January 2020, found the delay was due to problems with land acquisition, etc.