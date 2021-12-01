ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 vaccinations: US CG joins religious leaders

Press Release 01 Dec 2021

KARACHI: US Consul General Mark Stroh, Sindh Minister of Health Azra Fazal Pechuho, and religious leaders representing Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and Parsis visited Karachi’s Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha Campus as part of the United States and Sindh government’s ongoing immunization awareness campaign, Fizaaoon se Falaah Tak. The campaign is helping to save lives by encouraging Pakistani citizens to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Consul General Mark Stroh, Sindh Minister of Health Azra Fazal Pechuho, and religious leaders congratulated Pakistanis receiving Pfizer vaccines and thanked healthcare workers for their vital role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Sindh Minister of Health and I are proud to be joined today by Pakistani religious leaders in our campaign to encourage vaccinations. Throughout the United States, religious leaders are also urging their followers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, dispelling myths and misinformation about the vaccines. We can only control COVID-19 by partnering together. So, join us, get yourself vaccinated, and encourage your family members, neighbors, and friends to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Consul General Mark Stroh, while meeting people getting Pfizer vaccines at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha Campus.

“The people of the United States have provided more than 25 million life-saving doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan, the largest such donation to any country worldwide,” added Consul General Stroh.

Parsi community representative Tushnaanmiti Patel, Pakistan Sikh Council Chairperson Sardar Ramesh Singh, Trinity Church Pastor Ghazala Shafique, Interfaith Commission for Peace and Harmony Chief Executive Allama Ahsan Siddiqui, Daryalal Temple Priest Vijay Maharaj, and DOW University Vice Chancellor Dr Saeed Quraishi discussed the importance of getting vaccinated during the visit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Covid 19 vaccinations Azra Fazal Pechuho Mark Stroh DUHS

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Covid-19 vaccinations: US CG joins religious leaders

WB works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan

Stocks dive as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

Nov CPI up 11.53pc YoY

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Bilawal censures govt for holding talks with TTP

LPG cylinder price reduced

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

Samba Bank: SNB, advisors allowed to undertake due-diligence

IHC asks Rana Shamim to submit reply with original affidavit

Read more stories