Sindh govt introduces new Covid-19 restrictions to contain Omicron threat

  • Indoor dining allowed till 11:59 pm
  • Offices allowed to function at 100 percent capacity
Rafat Saeed 30 Nov 2021

The Sindh government issued on Tuesday new guidelines to control the spread of Covid-19 following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The new guidelines, issued by the Sindh Home Department, will be applicable across the province from December 1 (tomorrow) to December 15.

The provincial government has issued the following changes in its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions:

Indoor and outdoor dining will be only allowed to vaccinated individuals until 12 midnight.

Sindh eases Covid-19 restrictions as fourth wave weakens

The occupancy limit (for indoor dining) is 70 percent in Karachi, Sukkur, and Sangharz and 50 percent in other cities.

Takeaway and drive-through services can function 24/7 with strict observation of COVID-19 SOPs.

For Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar the limit is 500 people for indoor events and 1,000 for outdoor. For the rest of the province, it is 300 people for indoor and 1,000 for outdoor.

Markets and business activities will be closed across the province by 10 pm, while essential services — pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, CNG stations, and others — are allowed to function 24/7.

Amusement parks, water sports, and swimming pools may stay open at 70% occupancy in Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar. The cap is 50 percent for the remaining cities and divisions.

Offices are allowed to function at routine hours at 100 percent capacity. However, only fully vaccinated employees can attend.

Public transport and Railways will function at an 80 percent occupancy rate while wearing masks will be mandatory.

Shrines, gyms, and cinemas will remain open for fully immunized individuals.

All education institutes can operate at 100% attendance. Schools have been asked to focus on the vaccination of students above 12 years of age.

Sindh govt Omicron COVID

