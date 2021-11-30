ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 down 258 points as volumes increase at PSX

  • Value of shares traded also records substantial increase
BR Web Desk 30 Nov 2021

A day after recording the best performance of the year, stocks took a hit as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed a volatile session on Tuesday in the negative territory by losing 258 points, while volume and value improved from the last session.

Accumulating 427.55 points, the benchmark index recorded an intra-day high of 45,757.60. However, in the second half of the session, the index failed to sustain the gains, dropping to day’s low of 44,727.96.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index on Tuesday closed with a drop of 257.67 points, a decrease of 0.57%, to 45,072.38 points.

Best day of 2021: KSE-100 registers 2.76% increase

On a monthly basis, the index was down by 1,112 points, marking a negative return of 2.4%. The negative sentiments were fueled by a hike in the policy rate, an alarming current account deficit, and net foreign selling.

As per Arif Habib Limited (AHL), negative sentiments were fuelled by: SBP increasing the policy rate by 150 bps to 8.75%, alarming current account deficit which reached $5.1 billion during 4MFY22, net selling from foreigners amid reclassification from Emerging to Frontier Market, higher than the anticipated inflation rate and pressure on forex reserve resulting in PKR depreciation.

Meanwhile, Raza Jafri, Head of Equity at Intermarket Securities Limited, was of the view that the factors affecting the bourse in November are no more relevant in the coming month. "MSCI flows are behind us and would not get too aggressive from here, and it might turn into net foreign buying going forward," said Jafri.

Against USD: Rupee gains on announcement of Saudi Arabia-Pakistan deposit agreement

On the economic front, Muzzammil Aslam, Spokesperson Ministry of Finance, said that the $3 billion Saudi deposit would land in Pakistan's foreign reserves this week or early next week.

On Tuesday, sectors dragging the benchmark index lower included banking (293.21 points), fertilizer (223.29 points), and food and personal care products (51.55 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased significantly from 268.24 million on Monday to 411.46 million on Tuesday. The value of shares also markedly improved, amounting to Rs34.82 billion, up from Rs10.90 billion on Monday.

Habib Bank was the volume leader with 31.48 million shares, followed by F.Nat.Equities with 22.33 million shares, and United Bank at 20.84 million shares.

Shares of 345 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 125 registered an increase, 198 recorded a fall, and 22 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE100 stock KSE

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 down 258 points as volumes increase at PSX

Funds for election only possible if EVMs are used, says Fawad

Against USD: Rupee gains on announcement of Saudi Arabia-Pakistan deposit agreement

No case of Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in Pakistan so far: SAPM Dr Sultan

Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard calls on COAS Bajwa

Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

Korangi factory fire: Court initiates action to declare KDA engineer proclaimed offender

Mobile phone manufacturing: PTA grants licence to Air Link's Select Technologies

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Abid Ali misses 2nd ton as Pakistan win 1st Test against Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Read more stories