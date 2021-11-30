ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,303 Decreased By ▼ -27.45 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,529 Decreased By ▼ -21.98 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB keen to organise players' draft for PSL 7

  • Officials say there is no proposal regarding the delay in PSL 7 and the tournament will go as scheduled
Syed Ahmed 30 Nov 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to organise the players’ draft for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before the home series against West Indies, a source privy to the matter told Business Recorder on Tuesday.

Pakistan is set to host West Indies for three T20s and as many ODIs between December 13 and 22. All matches are scheduled to take place at Karachi’s National Stadium.

"The cricket board is working out a slot for the draft and hopes to hold it in the second week of December," the source said, adding that the draft would take place in Lahore.

The source also refuted media reports that suggest the start of the seventh edition could face a delay due to a lag in players’ registration for the tournament.

PSL 7 to take place in January-February: PCB

“No proposal regarding the delay in PSL 7 is under consideration, and the tournament will go as scheduled,” the source said, ending uncertainty over whether the schedule would need to be modified due to the unavailability of players.

The PCB had earlier confirmed that the marquee tournament will start late in January 2022, instead of its conventional slot of February-March due to the expected home series against Australia during the same period.

However, media reports had suggested that the start of the seventh edition of PSL could be delayed as the PSL management is facing difficulties in the registration of players.

PCB announces schedule for West Indies tour, all matches to be held in Karachi

“The PSL’s management is facing difficulties in players’ registration as most of the players will be busy in a foreign league on the dates proposed for the PSL-7 draft. The league could be delayed for a few days,” a media outlet had said quoting PCB sources.

Note that the draft for PSL 7 was earlier expected to take place in the first week of December, which could now be postponed by another week.

To a question, the source said that the players’ salary cap had not been increased this year, however, the cricket board could [financially] assist franchises to rope in big names, like it did in the inaugural edition.

According to the source, the PCB has decided to start the tournament in Karachi in late January and move it to Lahore in February. Karachi and Lahore are expected to host 17 matches each with the playoffs and the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PCB PSL 7 PSL 7 draft

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PCB keen to organise players' draft for PSL 7

Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

Pentagon orders new probe into Syria airstrike investigated by NYT

Probe into adulteration, money laundering: FIA mulling lodging FIRs against 7 OMCs

Sustainability main focus of textile seminar at Pakistan Pavilion

Mobile phone manufacturing: PTA grants licence to Air Link's Select Technologies

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Abid Ali misses 2nd ton as Pakistan win 1st Test against Bangladesh by 8 wickets

SC grants bail to PTM leader Ali Wazir in sedition case

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Read more stories