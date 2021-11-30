ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,701 Increased By ▲ 40.89 (0.88%)
BR30 18,981 Increased By ▲ 176.69 (0.94%)
KSE100 45,734 Increased By ▲ 403.98 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,763 Increased By ▲ 212.08 (1.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits three-week low on Omicron variant fears

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell to three-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant would disrupt demand for global edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 85 ringgit, or 1.75%, to 4,772 ringgit ($1,127.87) a tonne in early trade, hitting its lowest since Nov. 9.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Expectations for lower November production and robust exports limited losses in palm oil futures as investors awaited cargo surveyor data due later in the day.

    • Indonesia set its crude palm oil export reference price at $1,365.99 per tonne for December, up from November's $1,283.38 per tonne, a Trade Ministry regulation released on Monday showed.

  • Indonesia's 2022 unblended biodiesel consumption is seen at 10 million kilolitres (KL), up from the targeted 9.2 million KL this year, according to a senior energy ministry official.

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 2.7%, while its palm oil contract dropped 2.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.7%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil still targets its Nov. 9 low of 4,706 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits three-week low on Omicron variant fears

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

World Bank works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid only

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

Read more stories