Palm hits three-week low on Omicron variant fears

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell to three-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant would disrupt demand for global edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 85 ringgit, or 1.75%, to 4,772 ringgit ($1,127.87) a tonne in early trade, hitting its lowest since Nov. 9.

FUNDAMENTALS