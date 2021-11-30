Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

GWADAR: Gwadar Gas Port Limited (GGPL) is awaiting approval of provisional construction license from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to import virtual pipeline LNG to provide gas at lowest cost (half price) to Gwadar Port, power generation, industry, and the local people of Gwadar City.

“We are waiting for the issuance of National Occupational Classification (NOC) from the Ogra. We will provide 50 percent low-priced gas as compared to LPG to the consumers. We will provide a liquefied cylinder with a fitted device to convert into gas to the local people at half the price of an LPG cylinder. The GGPL has completed all formalities and waiting for Ogra to issue a provisional construction license to the GGPL. “We will deliver gas at the doorstep of the customers without any subsidy or use of any government-owned gas infrastructure in the country,” GGPL Chairman Iqbal Z Ahmad said, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives during the visit to Gwadar.

While briefing the committee, he said that despite development of Gwadar Port, the industrial activity in the free zone is held up due to lack of gas, power, and water. He said that the population of Gwadar has recently been demanding and demonstrating for the availability of basic needs of gas, power, and water.

“Gwadar International Terminal Limited (GITL) and Gwadar Gasport (Private) Limited (GGPL) have agreed to make gas available at Gwadar Port for its development and for power generation and general industry and also to meet demands of the local population. The project envisages that it shall have a floating storage unit (LNG vessel) to be berthed permanently at Berth 3 of the Port. The LNG will be replenished in the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) using LNG carriers; Qatar Abu Dhabi/Oman being close to Gwadar will be sources of supply. The company targets delivery of LNG at the doorstep of customers, at competitive prices. Around 300 mmcfd or 2.25 million tons per year (MTPA) of LNG will become available,” he said.

Gwadar Port shows potential to become gateway of transit trade

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) chairman Naseer Ahmed Kashani told the Committee that he has held a meeting with the prime minister to discuss this matter. He said that the prime minister has constituted a committee to address the issues relating to framework and regulation. He said that the Committee will take the final decision about it.

Iqbal Z Ahmad said that if the government gives NOC then will start this project immediately.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor also supported the project and said that gas is required for industry, Gwadar Port, and the city. Major General GOC SSD-44 Special Security Inayat said that people are protesting for electricity, gas, and other basic facilities.

“There is a need for good governance. If the government is not providing basic facilities to the local people of Gwadar City, then the development will be rolled back.” He said that there is an issue of overlapping administration of federal and provincial governments.

“The functions of the institutions are overlapping and there is a need for a new governance model in Gwadar city,” he said. The chief secretary Balochistan said that there would be no water issue in the next year. He said that Gwadar was supplied water through two major sources of dams, Akra Kaur Dam and the Mirani Dam.

The additional secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives told the committee that Pakistan has obtained loans at 1.98 percent interest rate for the CPEC projects for government-to-government agreement. He said that the commercial loan is at three to four percent rate for the CPEC projects.

