54th Founding Day marked: PPP committed to its founding philosophy, manifesto: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: “The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is steadfast on its founding philosophy and manifesto”.

This was said by the former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the 54th Founding Day of the party.

“Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had struggled for a parliamentary system in the country and had given the country a parliamentary system. Today, we renew our commitment to fully defend the parliamentary system. A powerful parliament and people’s right to sovereignty will not be compromised and the thinking that hates democracy will be defeated.

“Islam is our religion, socialism is our economy, democracy is our politics and all the power is to the people. The PPP always came to power with the power and votes of the people, our priority has been only to make life easier for the people”, Zardari said.

Zardari paid homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and all those brave workers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of constitution and democracy, enduring the pain of imprisonment.

“Today, the PPP is resisting two kinds of thinking, one that is of those who hate democracy and the other is of extremists who are trying to impose their will on the people. That is why the country, constitution and democracy are most dear to the leadership and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party”, he said.

Zardari said that PPP sacrifices for the country and democracy are undeniable facts.

“The 18th Amendment is the fulfillment of the mission of Benazir Bhutto and also the democratic revenge against the enemies of democracy. All democrats, including the PPP, have a duty to protect the 18th Amendment. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in the field to fulfill the dream of his grandfather and mother. The dream is to make the country a truly democratic and welfare state where the oppressed and economically weaker people have equal rights over the fruits of the state”, he added.

We want to make Pakistan a country and a society free from poverty, unemployment, economic misery, ignorance, extremism, and intolerance, Zardari concluded.

