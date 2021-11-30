ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

54th Founding Day marked: PPP committed to its founding philosophy, manifesto: Zardari

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: “The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is steadfast on its founding philosophy and manifesto”.

This was said by the former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the 54th Founding Day of the party.

“Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had struggled for a parliamentary system in the country and had given the country a parliamentary system. Today, we renew our commitment to fully defend the parliamentary system. A powerful parliament and people’s right to sovereignty will not be compromised and the thinking that hates democracy will be defeated.

“Islam is our religion, socialism is our economy, democracy is our politics and all the power is to the people. The PPP always came to power with the power and votes of the people, our priority has been only to make life easier for the people”, Zardari said.

Zardari paid homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and all those brave workers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of constitution and democracy, enduring the pain of imprisonment.

“Today, the PPP is resisting two kinds of thinking, one that is of those who hate democracy and the other is of extremists who are trying to impose their will on the people. That is why the country, constitution and democracy are most dear to the leadership and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party”, he said.

Zardari said that PPP sacrifices for the country and democracy are undeniable facts.

“The 18th Amendment is the fulfillment of the mission of Benazir Bhutto and also the democratic revenge against the enemies of democracy. All democrats, including the PPP, have a duty to protect the 18th Amendment. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in the field to fulfill the dream of his grandfather and mother. The dream is to make the country a truly democratic and welfare state where the oppressed and economically weaker people have equal rights over the fruits of the state”, he added.

We want to make Pakistan a country and a society free from poverty, unemployment, economic misery, ignorance, extremism, and intolerance, Zardari concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Asif Ali Zardari Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto 54th Founding Day marked

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

54th Founding Day marked: PPP committed to its founding philosophy, manifesto: Zardari

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

‘Govt beefs up safety guards’

Read more stories