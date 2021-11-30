ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Paris wheat retreats from highs as large Australian crop weighs

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

HAMBURG: Euronext wheat futures fell on Monday, retreating further from last week’s record highs, as market participants exited front-month contracts while a forecast of a record crop in Australia tempered global supply concerns.

March wheat, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, unofficially finished down 4.75 euros, or 1.5%, at 298.00 euros ($335.67) a tonne. It earlier slipped to a 10-day low of 297.00 euros, moving away from last Wednesday’s peak of 311.50 euros, a record for a second-month position.

Front-month December suffered heavier losses in thin volumes in the run-up to its expiry next week. It lost 11.75 euros, or 3.9%, to close at 287.50 euros, pulling back from the 313.50 euros touched on Wednesday to establish a record high for any Euronext contract.

Euronext wheat had fallen on Friday in a broad slide across financial markets on fears about the new Omicron coronavirus variant. “It’s a bit technical today with the sharp drop on the December contract,” one French trader said. “But with the strong international demand, there’s scope for Euronext to bounce back.”

News Australia’s official forecaster had raised its estimate of the country’s new wheat crop to a record high, cooling sentiment among some traders, with some seeing competition for French wheat in Asian feed markets. A gap between French wheat and cheaper offers of Black Sea origins in a tender by Egypt on Monday also tempered export expectations in France.

“Russian wheat just keeps coming into the export market, now with a tax of over $80 a tonne,” a German trader added. “The Russian government’s efforts to brake wheat exports are still not really working.”

Standard 12% protein wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at about 5 euros over Euronext March , with buyers offering about 1 euro over.

Euronext wheat Paris wheat Global Australian crop

