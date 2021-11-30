ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Wheat rebounds on tightening supplies, strong demand

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 1% on Monday, bouncing back from the previous session’s losses as tightening global supplies and strong demand buoyed the market. Corn rose for a fifth consecutive session while soybeans gained 1.3%.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) rose 1.3% to $8.51 a bushel by 0350 GMT. Wheat dropped 1.2% on Friday as news of a new coronaviurs variant discovered in South Africa dragged down global markets.

“We are sceptical that the Omicron variant will diminish wheat demand by much,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Soybeans were up 1.3% to $12.68-1/2 a bushel and corn rose quarter of a cent to $5.87 a bushel.

Adverse weather has impacted wheat supplies from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. US corn and wheat export sales beat expectations, with 1.429 million tonnes of corn sold, primarily to Mexico and Canada, up 58% from the previous week.

US exporters sold 1.565 million tonnes of soybeans during the week of Nov. 18, up 13% from the previous week and the prior four-week average, the US Department of Agriculture reported last week, primarily due to increases in sales to China. Sales were within analysts’ expectations. Global markets were hit last week by concerns over the new variant of the coronavirus.

Wheat Corn Soybeans CBOT Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chicago wheat futures

