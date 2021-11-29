ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By ▲ 97.83 (2.16%)
BR30 18,512 Increased By ▲ 234.52 (1.28%)
KSE100 45,020 Increased By ▲ 906.23 (2.05%)
KSE30 17,416 Increased By ▲ 381.8 (2.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGBs little changed as investors look to Omicron fallout

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, with investors staying on the sidelines to assess the economic impact from the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Long-dated bonds were also pressured by concerns about possible increases in the issuance of those maturities in the next fiscal year.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.74, underpinned by the risk-averse mood in financial markets due to worries about Omicron.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.070%.

Longer-dated yields ticked up, with the 20-year JGB yield rising 0.5 basis point to 0.470% and the 30-year yield up 1 basis point at 0.685%.

Reuters reported last week that the government does not plan to increase its debt issuance to the market in its 36 trillion yen ($318 billion) extra budget to finance its stimulus.

Market players are now focusing on its budget and debt issuance plan for the next fiscal year from April, which is expected to be announced next month.

Japanese government bond

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

JGBs little changed as investors look to Omicron fallout

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 2020

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target in first Test

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

Read more stories