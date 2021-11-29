ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Czech president appoints Fiala as PM in ceremony behind glass

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

PRAGUE: Czech President Milos Zeman appointed the leader of a centre-right alliance Petr Fiala as prime minister on Sunday in a ceremony he performed from a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fiala leads a bloc of five centre and centre-right opposition parties that won an election in October, ousting the incumbent premier Andrej Babis and his allies. The new government will have to tackle a new wave of coronavirus infections that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals and an energy crisis, after the collapse of a large electricity provider. The coalition has also said it plans to rework the 2022 state budget to reduce a large deficit.

“The new government has a very complicated time ahead and many challenges... I want it to be a government of change for the future,” Fiala said at a televised news conference, adding that he expected his cabinet to be appointed in mid-December.

The new prime minister also called on people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and praised medical staff as cases are on the rise. Only 58.5% of Czechs are vaccinated againt coronavirus. This compares to an average to an European Union average of 65.8%, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

