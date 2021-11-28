ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Section-144 imposed around Karachi's Nasla Tower

  • Karachi administration has placed a ban on the gathering of four or more people around the building
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Nov 2021

The deputy commissioner Karachi has imposed Section-144 around Karachi’s Nasla Tower, where demolition work is underway on Supreme Court’s order, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

The orders to impose Section-144 were issued by Deputy Commissioner Karachi East, Asif Jaan Siddiqui.

A notification issued by the district administration stated that a ban has been placed on gathering of four or more people around the Nasla Tower.

The order will remain enforced till the complete demolition of the building, it stated.

Nasla Tower: Police baton-charge protesters as demolition speeds up

The move comes after people staged a protest against the demolition of Nasla Tower which was declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

The protestors tried to enter the building to halt the demolition process of the building. However, the police resorted to baton-charge and fired gas shells to disperse them. Several people were reported injured in the incident.

Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days for demolition

On November 25, Karachi commissioner submitted a report to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, seeking 50 days to carry out the court's order.

The commissioner informed the top court that the demolition work of the tower had geared up but sought 50 days' time to raze the Nasla Tower.

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

The pre-demolition work started on Wednesday after the CJP admonished the Karachi commissioner for not following the top court's order.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the court had asked whether the work had started, to which the commissioner had replied that he wanted to seek guidance from the court.

At this, the CJP lambasted the commissioner and said, "Do you want to land in prison? You are continuously committing contempt of court."

The CJP then directed the commissioner to immediately go and demolish Nasla Tower. "Go right now and take machines with you. Also demolish the Tejori Heights and submit a report on it."

Earlier this year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the building saying that part of the building was constructed on the service road and had encroached upon the footpath. It also ordered to refund the amount to the registered buyers within three months.

section 144 imposed Demolition order Nasla Tower

